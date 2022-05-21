Matchless Father! Ruth Adjei will get you fired up in worship with latest single

The new song titled, ‘Matchless father’ by the ravishing Gospel minstrel, Ruth Adjei is already gaining traction within the music landscape in Ghana.

It is a motivational track admonishing all to seek the face of God all the time.

In an interview, Ruth Adjei said “The song is wholly inspired by the Holy Spirit.

It was a song one great man of God told me I will receive from the Lord which by the special mercies of God I received one morning when I decided to exalt the name of the Lord.”

“It talks about the fact that God is the Father of all. He does not discriminate. He’s kind, and he’s the ageless one who knows the end from the beginning. He is the giver of life and his ways and thoughts are far distinct in accordance with Isaiah 55:8-9.”

“To those who are fatherless especially “like me” He God is the father of all. He provides for His children in accordance with his will, plans, and purposes.

Therefore, I doff my hat for him in every situation, knowing very well that he is the all-knowing God,” she added.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.