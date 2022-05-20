Stonebwoy invades Miami at the Planet AFROPUNK Live Experience this Friday!

Livingstone Etse Satekla, widely known as Stonebwoy is set to share stages with Movado, Skilibeng, among several others at Planet Afropunk Festival in Miami, USA.

The highly rated Ghanaian dancehall recording artiste and entertainer has been billed to thrill fans and music enthusiasts at the first ever Planet AFROPUNK Live Experience in the United States Of America.

The maiden concert which is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 20, 2022 to Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Miami will see the multiple award winning Ghanaian act and energetic performer grace the occasion.

This is coming after the ‘Therapy’ crooner joined Def Jam Recordings Africa few weeks ago. Stonebwoy took to his official social media page to share the artwork for the impending concert.

