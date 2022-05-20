"Love yourself before you love someone else" - Feli Nuna

Feli Nuna has revealed the inspiration behind her new song ‘Towel’ during her media tour to promote her song.

Explaining this, she stated that “Towel is just capturing that moment were as women we spend sometime with ourselves because there is a lot of responsibilities on women and a lot of pressure in the world”.

“Towel is just reminding women and even men to just take time and enjoy the moment, revel in the roses and love yourself because you cannot pour from an empty cup so you need to be full of care”.

Feli Nuna emphasised that females should be full of love before they can care for either your husband, your boyfriend, your child, or your parents.

Feli Nuna debuted on the Ghanaian music scene in 2012, and she is best known in Ghana for a number of singles including ‘I Like Am,’ ‘Lose Control,’ ‘Afro Magic,’ ‘Dream,’ ‘Love Me Now,’ ‘Azumah,’ and ‘Wanted.’

