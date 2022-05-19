Mr Drew drops harsh realities of the industry & woos investors; gives reason why he went bald

Andrew Nii Commey Otoo aka Mr Drew has explained the harsh realities of being an artiste in Ghana and has wooed investors to come aid them as well as explain why he went bald.

Mr. Drew expressed concern about the fact that Ghanaian artists are always being compared to Nigerian artists like Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others making it look like Ghanaian artists ain’t doing enough.

“First and foremost I would like to applaud all the Ghanaian artists because we are really trying. It’s not easy out here and one thing is that there’s no money being pushed into our music industry.

The money being pushed into our work is not enough and it shouldn’t even come from our pockets but most of the time it comes from our pockets” he said.

In an interview on Y107.0 FM, Mr. Drew told Kojo Manuel on Dryve of your Lyfe, “So it’s more of a promotional problem. For the Nigerians, some artists are on like three labels and have partnerships and collaborations all pushing one project so the project succeeds.

“Whereas in Ghana, we don’t have that opportunity so it’s just each person for themselves and that makes it difficult to compare our industry to Nigeria’s.”

“Recently I tweeted that these people (Nigerians) are far gone and it’s true. The first step is to accept it then look for ways to catch up with them,” he said. Mr. Drew is of the opinion that Ghanaian artists are doing their best.

Furthermore, the award-winning highlife and afrobeat musician has disclosed why he chose to go bald.

According to him, a few people were going bald while a lot of others were wearing braids and afro, hence, his decision to be unique by going bald.

Speaking to Kojo Manuel on Y107.9FM’s Dryve of Your LyfeShow, he said, “If you look around, everyone is doing Rasta so I also decided to do ‘Sakora’. It’s just a few people that have the back and bowed cut, and if you watch around everyone has the long hair and the punk”.

He however noted that if he wants to grow his hair again it will not be an issue and will be easy for him to do so.

Talking about how he maintains it he stated that, all he does is shave it himself with a shaving stick whenever he feels it’s growing.

Mr. Drew added that most people assume it is easy to keep a bald head but he disagrees with it.

“It’s not easy because your hair is literally growing every two days so to maintain a bald cut, you have been shaving it daily,” he mentioned.

