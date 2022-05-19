Mama Zimbi joins in on Feli Nuna’s Towel Challenge

Feli Nuna‘s new song has become a trending hot topic in Ghana right now with emergence of her new challenge.

On May 11, 2022, the talented singer released a song titled “Towel,” which was produced by Shawerz Ebiem; with its video being directed by R.Dee.

Saturday, 14th May, 2022, the singer introduced a new challenge on her song, and many Ghanaians jumped into the challenge while wearing their towels, setting social media ablaze.

In just a towel, the singer has already had interviews on GHOneTV, Joy Prime, Okay FM, and more.

In a new video shared online, media personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi has joined the trend as she was seen in a very beautiful video wearing a white towel.

