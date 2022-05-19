It’s About Time! R2Bees & Sarkodie to storm New York City’s Times Square Palladium with an epic concert

Owing to over a decade of friendship, ace music duo, R2Bees made up of a Omar Sterling & Mugees has teamed up with Sarkodie to host It’s About Time concert in the USA.

This follows a viral video of a link up between the two acts in Tema, the city which nurtured and birthed out their talents.

Hence, they were on set shooting the official commercial for the historic concert about to take place in the USA.

Sarkodie and R2Bees have been a heavy influence on the Ghanaian music culture as pertaining to the current millennials and with huge success of their individual concerts in December 2021, they are seeking to invade the states with the Tema Fever.

The two have collaborated on some timeless hits such as ‘Baby’, ‘Yawa’ and ‘Bayla’ among several others.

