Rapper AJ Nelson brings the ‘Guy Guy’ in 2022 to bare with new single 

Ghanaian rapper and a poet, AJ Nelson in the past years has invested a lot into his sound, he is one of the few rappers who do great music.

He is here again with another quintessential hi-life driven song, which he titles #GuyGuy; featuring Ohene Savànt an American producer/Rapper and our very own Kweku Afro.

In an interview, we asked him why he is always incorporating live elements in his music, he laughed and said, i have penchant of doing fanatical things with my music, in terms of production.

Apart from my great rapping voice I want the listener to pay attention to the music itself, I do that also to get the older people to listen to me, I see myself to be the bridge between the old and young.

I’m talking about those who love to hear horns ,live bass, percussions and guitar in the music!

The Pan-Africanist rapper says he is currently working on his third studio album; called Class Struggle, he said the album is inspired by a book authored by our first president the late Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

When asked about his inspiration behind the #GuyGuy song, he said it’s just a feel good music for the fans ,sometimes we just need to get on the dance floor forget everything and dance our woes off!

#GuyGuy is scheduled for release on the 20th of this month, and he is urging all his and music lovers to go out there and stream it!

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.