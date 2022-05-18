KobbySalm taps JOA & Neqta for ‘KronKron’ audiovisual off ‘This Is Us’ EP

Spearheadxed by KobbySalm, The GuessWhoItIsFamily music marathon streak is still on with two new visuals dropping this month of May.

Kronkron is the first song of the “This is Us” EP with a melo-soulful type of afrobeat structured song composition that featured two of Ghana’s vocal powerhouses; Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo (JOA) & Neqta with contemplative rap lyrics from KobbySalm.

Visual elements in the music video portrays worshipping God in praise and admiration for all he’s done.

The video is out now on YouTube via KobbySalm’s YouTube channel.

The EP is also available on all streaming platforms via https://distroplug.ffm.to/this-is-us. Follow @KobbySalm on all social media platforms for more updates.

