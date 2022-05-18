fbpx
Top Stories

KobbySalm taps JOA & Neqta for ‘KronKron’ audiovisual off ‘This Is Us’ EP

The visuals and song all dey pap! Stream here!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
KobbySalm taps JOA & Neqta for 'KronKron' audiovisual off 'This Is Us' EP
Photo Credit: Kobbysalm

Spearheadxed by KobbySalm, The GuessWhoItIsFamily music marathon streak is still on with two new visuals dropping this month of May.

Kronkron is the first song of the “This is Us” EP with a melo-soulful type of afrobeat structured song composition that featured two of Ghana’s vocal powerhouses;  Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo (JOA) & Neqta with contemplative rap lyrics from KobbySalm.

Visual elements in the music video portrays worshipping God in praise and admiration for all he’s done.
The video is out now on YouTube via KobbySalm’s YouTube channel.

The EP is also available on all streaming platforms via https://distroplug.ffm.to/this-is-us. Follow @KobbySalm on all social media platforms for more updates.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Kobbysalm set to release God Dey (Live Version) recorded during his ITMOC concert!

Kobbysalm set to release God Dey (Live Version) recorded during his ITMOC concert!

17th August 2021
GOD DEY! KobbySalm tackles delicate issues in latest lyric & montage video

GOD DEY! KobbySalm tackles delicate issues in latest lyric & montage video

4th August 2021
KobbySalm serves official video to viral performance with Efe Grace; Gye Yen So

KobbySalm serves official video to viral performance with Efe Grace; Gye Yen So

12th May 2021
KobbySalm calls for the creation of an Urban Gospel category following VGMA nomination

KobbySalm calls for the creation of an Urban Gospel category following VGMA nomination

23rd April 2021

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker