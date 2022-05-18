Camidoh commences Africa Media Tour in Nigeria!

Camidoh has began his Africa tour after the massive success of his latest single “Sugarcane” remix, which continues to dominate notable charts.

According to new data from Turntable Charts, the song is currently ranked fourth among the top ten songs in Nigeria and peaked at number 1 on Apple Music Nigeria Top 100 and becoming one of the internet’s most used tunes.

As part of his engagements, he is expected to appear on some of the country’s most prominent media outlets, as well as meet with print and internet news reporters and bloggers to promote and enable his brand, while sharing his forecast for the year.

The “SUGARCANE” remix features new collaborators Mayorkun, Darkoo, and King Promise, and comes nearly six months after the original version, which featured Nigerian record producer Phantom, was released – it has now surpassed 30 million total plays across the major music streaming and discovery platforms.

