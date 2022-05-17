fbpx
19 mins ago
Theo Vesachi's S.B.A featured on 3 Apple Music Playlists
Photo Credit: Theo Vesachi

Rapper Theo Vesachi has been featured in three(3) Apple Music worldwide playlists with his hip-hop song S.B.A.

S.B.A, was released on Friday 13th May, 2022 on all digital music stores by music distribution outlet MiPROMO Media.

Listen to S.B.Ahttps://mipromo.ffm.to/theovesachi-sba

S.B.A, a 100% hard-hitting rap tune features Mawuli Younggod and Oseikrom Sikanii, two of Ghana’s trap/hip-hop go-to artists.

Theo Vesachi’s song was included in The New Africa, Trotro Vibes, and African Hip-hop playlists on Apple Music.

