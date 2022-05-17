Theo Vesachi’s S.B.A featured on 3 Apple Music Playlists

Rapper Theo Vesachi has been featured in three(3) Apple Music worldwide playlists with his hip-hop song S.B.A.

S.B.A, was released on Friday 13th May, 2022 on all digital music stores by music distribution outlet MiPROMO Media.

Listen to S.B.A – https://mipromo.ffm.to/theovesachi-sba

S.B.A, a 100% hard-hitting rap tune features Mawuli Younggod and Oseikrom Sikanii, two of Ghana’s trap/hip-hop go-to artists.

