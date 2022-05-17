fbpx
All the sights and sounds of Kendrick Lamar's long weekend in Accra!

Black Sherif, Stonebwoy linked up, Jamestwon welcomed him!

All the sights and sounds of Kendrick Lamar's long weekend in Accra!
Photo Credit: Kendrick Lamar/Twitter

This weekend was clad with activities that revolved around A-list American rapper, Kendrick Lamar Duckworth and his album listening session with appearances by Stonebwoy and Black Sherif.

Prior to the listening, he was spotted embarking on a tour in the capital city of Ghana a few days after his arrival.

Kendrick has been spotted in a viral video hanging out with some of the residents of the Jamestown community in Accra. He was seen playing video games as well as some other African games including going to the gym to catch a glimpse of how some boxers train in Ghana.

It would be vividly recalled that Kendrick Lamar was confirmed to have landed in Ghana to promote his much-anticipated album dubbed “The Heart Part 5”.

Kendrick Lamar embarked on a documentary project which had some of the scenes from Ghana as well as a private listening for his Mr Morale & The Big Steppers album which he partnered with giant digital streaming platform, Spotify.

They even did TROTRO activations and brandings to help push the album and create awareness not just in Accra but the world at large via posting its viral outcome on social media.

A few music professionals and cultural fans attended the exclusive record listening, which will took place in at Republic Bar in Accra.

In attendance to the listening party was Black Sherif and Kendrick’s Universal Music label mate, Stonebwoy, who were both seen exchanging pleasantries with the multiple award-winning lyricist.

