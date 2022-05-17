fbpx
Akuapem Poloo joins Feli Nuna 'Towel Challenge'

Akuapem Poloo joins Feli Nuna 'Towel Challenge'
Photo Credit: Feli Nuna/Akuapem Poloo

Feli Nuna has topped the ‘Girl Vibes’ playlist, which featured other well-known female artists from around the world, with the release of ‘Towel.’

Feli Nuna’s song ‘Towel,’ produced by Shawerz Ebiem, was released on May 11, 2022, under the Off Da Ground.

Also, the singer introduced a new challenge to her song, and many Ghanaians jumped into the challenge by wearing their towels on social media.

In a video shared online, award-winning actress Akuapem Poloo was seen wearing a white towel and joining the trend.

Feli Nuna’s towel song is all about self-care. Self-care is defined as the ability of individuals, families, and communities to promote health, prevent disease, and maintain health by eating well and engaging in relaxing activities that can help manage stress levels.

