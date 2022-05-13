fbpx
Stonebwoy's 'Therapy' visuals under new Def Jam label is here!

Directed by UK's J Willz. it's a global standard & world class motion picture

Stonebwoy's 'Therapy' visuals under new Def Jam label is here!
Photo Credit: Stonebwoy

Ghanaian superstar Stonebwoy drops his brand new music video today for the first single release from his global Def Jam deal, Therapy.

The single was released globally last week to massive acclaim and the artist is finally ready to let the world see the slick, high-end production that was shot in wild locations between Accra and Aburi in Ghana by long-time creative collaborator and director, London-based J Willz.

His first video with his new label Universal Music Group (UMG), label divisions Def Jam Recordings, 0207 Def Jam and Def Jam Recordings Africa, Therapy is a taste of the elevated sounds of this dancehall and Afropop legend.

Def Jam Recordings Africa will represent Stonebwoy’s music across Africa, whilst Def Jam Recordings will become his label home in the U.S. with 0207 Def Jam supporting the record in the U.K.

Stonebwoy is an award-winning African artist placing the continent firmly on the musical map with international touring, standout collaborations and hugely popular singles since 2012. 

The Def Jam brand is recognized all over the world as a stamp of excellence in black music. As they continue to strengthen their musical bond in important markets like Africa and the UK, it’s dynamic, talented artists like Stonebwoy that will lead the way – and it’s only fitting that with great music comes next-level video aesthetic too.

Stonebwoys’s co-star in the video is the well-known Ghanaian model Mathilda Akatugba, and there is no doubt that their chemistry in locations such as the desert and the jungle add to this visual feast.

The video is set to premiere on YouTube today at 16:00 SATS I 14:00 GMT I 15:00 WAT 

