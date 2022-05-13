Finally! Amerado releases Obiaa Boa

After hogging the headlines in the last 24hours, rapper Amerado has once again exhibited his lyrical prowess in his new rap song titled ‘Obiaa Boa’.

Obiaa Boa, a Twi phrase directly translated as “Everyone is lying” is a full rap song in which the artiste sends information to every other rapper who claims he Amerado does not deserve the title.

Amerado is also known to be one of the few rappers in Ghana who blends the indigenous culture in this rap and the Bra Shizzle-directed video was not an exception.

Listen on all stores: https://yve.fanlink.to/ObiaaBoa

We credit Izjoe Beatz and Apya GH for the audio production.

