fbpx
Top Stories

Finally! Amerado releases Obiaa Boa

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Finally! Amerado releases Obiaa Boa
Photo Credit: Amerado

After hogging the headlines in the last 24hours, rapper Amerado has once again exhibited his lyrical prowess in his new rap song titled ‘Obiaa Boa’.

Obiaa Boa, a Twi phrase directly translated as “Everyone is lying” is a full rap song in which the artiste sends information to every other rapper who claims he Amerado does not deserve the title.

Amerado is also known to be one of the few rappers in Ghana who blends the indigenous culture in this rap and the Bra Shizzle-directed video was not an exception.

Listen on all stores: https://yve.fanlink.to/ObiaaBoa

We credit Izjoe Beatz and Apya GH for the audio production.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy

2022 Week 10: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

13th March 2022
Me Ndaadawo by Mr. S feat. Amerado

Audio: Me Ndaadawo by Mr. S feat. Amerado

11th March 2022
Sugarcane by Camidoh feat. Phantom

2022 Week 9: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

6th March 2022
Non Living Thing by Sarkodie feat. Oxlade

2022 Week 8: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

27th February 2022

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker