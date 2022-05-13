fbpx
Feli Nuna appears on TV in a towel!

Feli Nuna puts up a teaser for upcoming single; Towel
Photo Credit: Feli Nuna

Hours after the release of her new song, Feli Nuna made a surprise appearance on TV wearing a white towel.

The singer explained her reason for being in a towel by revealing that “it’s towel Season”, in reference to her new release.

Host Bliss asked if it was safe for her to be in just a towel, to which she replied that it was. aShe went on to say that she will be wearing a towel wherever she goes, including the market, church, outdoor and indoor ceremonies, and more.

Feli Nuna has performed on major stages throughout Ghana, including the Ghana Music Awards Nominees Concert, the 4styte Music Video Awards, Coke Studio Africa, the Yaws Fashion Show in Gambia, the Asia-Africa Youth Festival in China, and many more.

She debuted on the Ghanaian music scene in 2012, and she is best known in Ghana for a number of singles including ‘I Like Am,’ ‘Lose Control,’ ‘Afro Magic,’ ‘Dream,’ ‘Love Me Now,’ ‘Azumah,’ and ‘Wanted.’

