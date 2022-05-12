Just a snippet & the world pants for more! Visuals for Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ soon on your screens!

Mohammed Ismail Sherif, aka Black Sherif has put the entire nation under a heightened anticipation following the release of snippets of his hit track ‘Kwaku the Traveller’.

On Wednesday night, the artiste dropped a 19-seconds video teaser on his Twitter handle with the caption, “visuals for “Kwaku The Traveller” coming soon. Love u & thank u”.

Kwaku The Traveller, produced by Joker Nharnah since its release this year has been making waves in the entertainment space both locally and internationally.

VISUALS FOR “KWAKU THE TRAVELLER” COMING SOON. LOVE U & THANK U.💕

dir by @Davidnicolsey pic.twitter.com/M1fw5puAeU — KWAKU KILLA (@blacksherif_) May 11, 2022

The smash-hit single has been at the new plus ultra of major music playlists across the various digital streaming platforms globally.

It debuted as number one on Apple Music Top 100 in Nigeria and Ghana respectively.

It was also ranked as the most ‘Shazam’ song in the world.

In ‘Kwaku The Traveller’, Black Sherif narrates his journey to the limelight in the beautiful classic record which serves as his debut for the year.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic