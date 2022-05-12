I don’t know why I win international awards & not VGMA, maybe it’s due to not being close to a lot of people – King Promise

King Promise has finally commented on his constant failure to win in any of the numerous categories he gets nominated in annually at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Speaking on TV3 NewDay programme, King Promise wondered how he has failed to win a VGMA during the same period that he has received some international awards.

He pointed out that there haven’t been issues between himself and the board. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have given that incredible performance last weekend.

“Honestly, I have no issue with the VGMA. If I did, like I won’t be on that stage performing. I didn’t know how the night was going to go. Obviously, it just went how it went. At the end of the day, all, I’m doing is making my music and pushing the agenda. Which is Ghana music to the world.

“I don’t know what the issue is but my team and I are going to see if there’s actually an issue,” he explained.

King Promise is of the view that his international laurels should reflect in his home country.

“I’m Ghanaian. When I travel, and I’m doing tours or stuff, it’s very big. I win awards like Best African Artiste in Nigeria, I’m nominated for the MOBAs and stuff. And then when you come back home, it’s kind of funny.

“If you are taking it to the world, you have to own your land as well. So obviously, it does matter to me. But it’s not the main thing I’m working for. But, like you said, it gets to a point where it starts to be an issue,” the musician noted.

At the just ended VGMA23 over the weekend, King Promise received four nominations, including a nomination in the Artiste of the Year category.

“I don’t know if it’s me or it’s the system or whatever. Maybe people think that I’m not close to a lot of people. I’m always in my corner. I don’t know if that’s the issue.

Still looking for what the issue is because even me, myself, I don’t know,” he concluded.

