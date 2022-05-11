fbpx
Sefa bags maiden VGMA win on birthday; dazzles patrons with epic performance

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Sefa bags maiden VGMA win on birthday; dazzles patrons with epic performance
Photo Credit: VGMA

A wonderful birthday celebration it was for Sefa as the songstress celebrated her birthday in grand style winning the popular Afrobeats Song of the year award at the just ended 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Right after she delivered a live rendition of E Choke and Fever to rave reviews on stage at the VGMA’s , the next few minutes saw her snag her first VGMA trophy presented by the South African High Commioner H.E Grace Jeanet Mason.

Being nominated for the first time the ‘E Choke’ hitmaker Sefa beat stiff competition from Davido and Darko Vibes ‘J’Mapelle, Touch It by Kidi, Kuami Euegne’s Dollar on You and more.

Congratulations to Sefa and check out her brand new single ‘Soft Life’ currently climbing trend charts on Tiktok.

