Feli Nuna bares it all with ‘Towel’

Feli Nuna, the Daavi Diva with a melodious voice of raw silk and infectious energy is back with new music titled Towel.

Towel speaks to the soul of women everywhere. “It’s about fun and freedom. Knowing that obstacles are a part of life, you should be able to find your freedom and your happiness.

Her style is Afro-funk and her music knows no bounds. The popular Ghanaian songstress has poured everything into her new album, promising new music that is edgy, therapeutic, and unapologetically woman.

Born Felicia Nuna Akosua Tawiah from Leklebi Agbesia in the Volta Region of Ghana, the affectionately known Feli Nuna, broke onto the Ghanaian music scene in 2015 with a list of hit songs including I Like Am, Love Me Now, Gelaway, and Afro Magic.

The vivacious performer took some much-needed time away from the mic “figure herself out”. My music is who I am.”

The University of Ghana, Legon graduate believes she owes it to herself and her fans to give her the best music. Loving the process of creating music often means taking the time to process and express life’s struggles, lessons, and joy in a way that honors her soul and her audience.

Feli Nuna represents a new generation of great music and young artistic influencers across Africa pushing Ghana music to the top of Afro Beats and World Music, and she’s doing it her way and with her own unique sound.

Now with Off Da Ground records, an established record label owned by Ghanaian artist and hitmaker Fuse ODG, Feli Nuna is back with a strong team, renewed confidence, and relentless joy.

With a solid team behind her and a winning spirit, the energetic performer is ready to take her music across Ghana and around the world. With Off Da Ground at her side, prepare to see this beloved Ghanaian star soar.

