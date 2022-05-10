Relive Stonebwoy’s epic VGMA performance after his return & bagging 3 awards!

Livingstone Etse Satekla, aka Stonebwoy proved his mettle at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards after winning 3 awards and shutting down the place with a dope delivery.

It would be vividly recalled that Stonebwoy after he was announced to perform on stage at the VGMAs delayed for some minutes before he finally emerged on stage for his performance.

Before he came on stage, most attendees presumed that he wouldn’t perform on the stage for reasons better known to him.

Speaking in an interview with the ace broadcaster, Andy Dosty on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, Stonebwoy revealed that it was initially a planned thing for him to delay appearing on stage at the VGMAs.

He revealed that he wanted to create an impression that he would not perform at the event given his past issues with the VGMAs and he had his results since many people had already given up on him performing on stage.

“The plan was not to come on stage immediately and it worked. You know it has been a while since I’ve been on that stage so the plan was supposed to make people feel like I won’t come and all of a sudden I came”, he said.

“I pulled it off to the extent that it confused everybody, I didn’t even tell the band where I will be starting from. If I had told them my plan vividly, it wouldn’t have felt real”, he added.

As a reminder, Stonebwoy managed to win three awards at the just ended VGMAs including the Reggae/Dancehall musician of the year for the sixth time.

