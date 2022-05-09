fbpx
Rap royalties, Eno Barony & Amerado focused on ‘The Finish Line’ this Wednesday!

A King and Queen about to drop some bars! Too much talent on a single!

Rap royalties, Eno Barony & Amerado focused on 'The Finish Line' this Wednesday!
Photo Credit: Twitter

Ghana’s biggest female rap export, Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, aka Eno Barony is set to unleash a new one with Amerado soon.

The 3Music Awards rapper of the year 2021, Eno Barony has taken to her official social media page to announce that, her next single which is titled; “The Finish Line” will be shared on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

The upcoming record, ‘The Finish Line’ which owes production remarks to Cabum features 3Music Awards rapper of the year 2022, Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, better known as Amerado.

The multifaceted female rap artiste, Eno Barony took to her official Facebook page to announce the upcoming tune. She wrote; “Wednesday 11-05-2022 #TheFinishLine ft Amerado Burner #TFL”. Screenshot below.

