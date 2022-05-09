fbpx
Top Stories

KiDi narrates how her mum stormed the club after his VGMA AoTY win!

...and he is BACK indeed! Congrats!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
KiDi narrates how her mum stormed the VGMA after party in the club after his AoTY win!
Photo Credit: KiDi /Twitter

Reigning VGMA 2022 Artiste of the Year, Dennis Nana Dwamena aka KiDi has narrated how his family congratulated him after the win.

It would be recalled that Kidi lost the biggest category of the awards scheme, “Artist of the year” to Gospel artist Diana Hamilton in the last year’s VGMA.

Reacting to this in a recent post on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter, he wrote; “Delay is not denial.
ARTISTE OF THE YEAR. 5 awards last night. Thank you, Ghana. #VGMA23″.

In an interview on TV3’s New Day, Kidi disclosed that after every VGMA event, the first person who calls him is his mother. He disclosed that after the award ceremony, most of the artists; himself, Black Sherif, King Promise, and others left the club to celebrate the birthday of a friend in the industry.

He disclosed that when he was in the club, he got a call from his mother and upon picking up the call, his mother told him he was at the entrance of the club.

“I could not believe it. I stepped out only to see my mother, my aunties, my younger brother, and my cousins at the entrance of the club. They all came to congratulate me for winning the artist of the year. I was overwhelmed at their massive love and support”.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

2022 Week 17: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

1 week ago
Change Your Style by DJ Vyrusky feat. St Lennon, KiDi & Kojo Manuel

Video: Change Your Style by DJ Vyrusky feat. St Lennon, KiDi & Kojo Manuel

2 weeks ago
Twitter partners with VGMA 2022

Twitter partners with VGMA 2022

2 weeks ago
VGMA 2022: List of performers unveiled!

VGMA 2022: Could this be the list of performers?

2 weeks ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Check Also
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker