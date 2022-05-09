KiDi narrates how her mum stormed the club after his VGMA AoTY win!

Reigning VGMA 2022 Artiste of the Year, Dennis Nana Dwamena aka KiDi has narrated how his family congratulated him after the win.

It would be recalled that Kidi lost the biggest category of the awards scheme, “Artist of the year” to Gospel artist Diana Hamilton in the last year’s VGMA.

Reacting to this in a recent post on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter, he wrote; “Delay is not denial.

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR. 5 awards last night. Thank you, Ghana. #VGMA23″.

Delay is not denial.

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

5 awards last night 💙

Thank you Ghana 🙏🏽 #VGMA23 pic.twitter.com/hUckJ0gqHN — Lord KiDi (@KiDiMusic) May 8, 2022

In an interview on TV3’s New Day, Kidi disclosed that after every VGMA event, the first person who calls him is his mother. He disclosed that after the award ceremony, most of the artists; himself, Black Sherif, King Promise, and others left the club to celebrate the birthday of a friend in the industry.

He disclosed that when he was in the club, he got a call from his mother and upon picking up the call, his mother told him he was at the entrance of the club.

Those who know, know. We come from far. We don't talk about it a lot but we come from far.

To God be the Glory 🙏🏽

Thank you for staying with me on this incredible journey.

More to come so keep staying with me 💙

Golden Boy szn non-stop 🔥🔥🔥 — Lord KiDi (@KiDiMusic) May 8, 2022

“I could not believe it. I stepped out only to see my mother, my aunties, my younger brother, and my cousins at the entrance of the club. They all came to congratulate me for winning the artist of the year. I was overwhelmed at their massive love and support”.

