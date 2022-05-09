Fameye sparks controversy online after openly revealing that Liquidbeatz co-wrote ‘Praise’!

Peter Fameyeh Bozah, aka Fameye, has sparked a conversation on social media after crediting producer of his Praise hit single during his acceptance speech after winning 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Songwriter of the Year.

A post shared on Twitter by the artiste after winning his award read, “Certified I’m a writer!! Peter really appreciates y’all we began!! Get to know Peter stream his new album.”

However, while on stage he credited his producer, Liquidbeatz for writing out the English verse, stating that he wasn’t good in the contemporary English flair.

Certified I’m a writer!! Peter really appreciates y’all we just begun!! Get to know Peter stream his new album #songsofpeter https://t.co/8kbAIZrXd1 pic.twitter.com/7fefO1YrTu — songsofpeter (@Fameye) May 7, 2022

This confession sparked a debate with Facebook user and media personality, Mic Yamoah, posting, “Fameye just credited a co-writer on the VGMA stage (for writing the chorus) of his song “Praise.” Does it mean he shares the Song Writer of Year award with that writer? Or he didn’t declare?”

Emerging the winner of the category he was in, Fameye bumped heads with Kofi Kinaata, Akwaboah, Diana Hamilton, Abiana, and Minister OJ.

The Industry Awards which focused on the technical categories was held on May 6. The main event is scheduled for May 7, 2022, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

Winners were decided by a selected few with expertise in music. Essentially, it was not open for public votes. The Industry Awards was hosted by musician Edem and broadcaster AJ Akuoko Sarpong.

Patrons and viewers witnessed performances from Amerado, Kofi Kinaata, Celestine Donkor, lyrical Joe, Perez Muzik, Legon Palm Wine band, Gambo, Wendy Shay, and Samini.

