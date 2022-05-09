fbpx
Top Stories

Edem joins league of few artistes to have ever hosted the VGMA!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Edem joins league of few artistes to have ever hosted the VGMA!
Photo Credit: VGMA

Amidst his promotion of his latest single, Ma Cherie, Ghanaian Rapper and Singer, Edem, has expressed a different side of him on stage, not only as a performer but as a Co-host of Ghana’s biggest music night, Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Industry night –  #VGMA23.  

Edem kicked off the night with an electrifying performance setting the tone for a good music night. His presence got even better when he announced that he was going to be the co-host with Citi FM Presenter, A J Sarpong.

 Watch full show

Being his first time as a host, Edem began by setting some ground rules for the night where he encouraged the audience in the auditorium and at home not to be quick to troll but enjoy the night. During his job as an MC, Edem proved that he is the king of the stage, not just as a performer but one very familiar with the stage .

Edem’s delivery and his attention to the details in the introduction of each artist was only proof that Edem had been integral in the formulation in the current phase of Ghana music.

At the end of the beautiful night, Edem seized the opportunity to inform all the audience of his latest single with Santrinos Raphael, Ma Cherie.

Stay interactive with Edem

Facebook: Edem

Twitter:@iamedem

Instagram:@iamedemgh

Website: Vrmgera.com

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

The Final Showdown: VGMA23 to express Ghana's culture through music

The Final Showdown: VGMA23 to express Ghana’s culture through music

6 days ago
Find out how and where to purchase tickets for VGMA 2022!

Find out how and where to purchase tickets for VGMA 2022!

6 days ago

2022 Week 17: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

1 week ago
Ma Cherie by Edem feat. Santrinos Raphael

Video: Ma Cherie by Edem feat. Santrinos Raphael

1 week ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker