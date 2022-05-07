Ghana’s Highlife force Santrofi bring Yaw Tog & AK Yeboah on ‘Deep into Highlife’ Germany tour!

Santrofi is proud to announce that the second phase of our Deep into Highlife project will take off end of May: Finally Deep into Highlife is coming to Germany.

This comes after months of performing and collaborating with Highlife legends such as AB Crentsil or AK Yeboah, jamming with musicians like Afrobeats newcomer Camidoh, superstar Black Sherif and Kumasi trap sensation Yaw Tog

We are now proud to announce the final lineup for the ‚Deep into Highlife tour 2022‘ through Germany: Santrofi will be accompanied by very special guest Yaw Tog and AK Yeboah.

The band will be opening their Europe tour 2022 with seven very special concerts in Germany presenting a half a year of work put into the Deep into Highlife project. They recorded dozens of songs with the Highlife legends AB Crentsil (Sweet talks) and AK Yeboah (KK’s No2 band).

Together they played two shows with these pioneers at Zen Garden and +233 in Accra. But Santrofi also jammed and shared the stage with Ghana’s current No1 Black Sherif, Afrobeats superstar Camidoh and one of the young game changers on the Ghanaian music scene trap singer Yaw Tog.

Santrofi and Yaw Tog decided to get together to find a way to fuse his current trap beats with Santrofi’s liveband Highlife sound. The two styles blend so well, that Yaw Tog had to be asked to join Santrofi on their Deep into Highlife tour adventure in Germany.

This will be Yaw Togs first trip to Germany. He is backed by the fresh and soulful sound of Santrofi.

The tour will also showcase sweet & funky Highlife crooner A.K. Yeboah known for his legendary KK’S No2 band and father of guitar wizard Kwame Yeboah.

AK Yeboah started his career as a female voice impersonator in the late 60ies. He soon formed his own band and became one of the most celebrated guitar band Highlife singers of the 70ies.

After the military coup he recorded several albums in UK that have become sought after Highlife classics today. Ak Yeboah is in his late 70ies. Highlife is still his life and he is super grateful to present to the world what he loves doing most: playing Highlife.

Deep into Highlife was funded by the #TURN2 fund by the Kulturstiftung des Bundes and put together by Outhere records and Eiden music agency. Thank you for your generous support.

Santrofi & very special guest Yaw Tog and AK Yeboah.

The Deep into Highlife tour 2022 takes Highlife from its roots straight into the future. Backbone of the show is the infectious sound of the young Highlife supergroup Santrofi from Accra.

After their celebrated first Europetour 2019, they are back – stronger than ever – with over 30 dates throughout Europe.

Deep into Highlife Tour 2022

25.05.22 D-München/ Kammerspiele Therese Giese Halle

26.05.22 D-München/ Import Export

27.06.22 D-Ötigheim/ Bierzelt support for La Brassbanda

28.05.22 D-Bochum/ Ruhr International

31.05.22 D-Wiesbaden/ Schlachthof

01.06.22 D-Cologne/ CBE

02.06.22 D-Berlin/ Kulturbrauerei

Santrofi album tour 2022

21.05.22 BEL-Brussels/ Jam’n’Jette

29.05.22 FIN-Helsinki/ World Village Festival

04.06.22 MZ-Skopje/OFF Festival

16.06.22 UK-Leeds/ Brudenell Social Club

17.06.22 UK- Kingdom-London/ Jazz Café

18.06.22 F-Toulouse/ Rio Loco

19.06.22 UK-Liverpool/ Africa Oyé

25.06.22 UK- Bethesda/ Neuadd Ogwen

30.06.22 SLO-Lent/Festival

01.07.22 D-Lärz/ Fusion Festival

02.07.22 EST-Värska/ Seto Folk

03.07.22 NL-Beuningen/ Down the Rabbithole

06.07.22 D-Hamburg/Knust

07.07.22 DK-Kopenhagen/ Jazz Festival

09.07.22 D-Rudolstadt/ Festival

15.07.22 NL-Lichtenvoorde/ Zwarte Cross

19.07.22 CH-Nyon/ Paleo

20.07.22 CH-Nyon/ Paleo

23.07.22 D-Koblenz/ Horizonte Festival

29.07.22 DK-Thisted/ Alive Festival

30.07.22 CH-Steinhausen/ Waldstsock

04.08.22 BEL-Eeklo/ Helden In the Park

05.08.22 D-Bad Windsheim/ Weinturm

06.08.22 AUT-Wieselburg/Hiesige & Dosige

09.08.22 F-Grimaud/ Festival Les Grimaldines

12.08.22 HU-Budapest/ Sziget Festival

Listen to ‘Alewa‘ on iTunes / Spotify

“Santrofi: the nouvelle vague of Highlife” (FIP)

The media reactions from around Europe have been amazing:

Radio Nova put ‘Alewa‘ on heavy rotation; FIP in France is endorsing the album. Santrofi were featured on Gilles Peterson’s Worldwide show on BBC Radio 6 Music (with other 6 Music airplay by Don Letts, Mary Anne Hobbs and Gideon Coe). ’Alewa’ is the album of the week on WDR Cosmo.

Album reviews have appeared in Songlines (Top of the World), the Financial Times and many more, with more to come. The album entered the Top 5 of WMCE charts for May 2020.

Santrofi is a young all-star band from Ghana brimming with gifted musicians. They have played with the kings of highlife such as Ebo Taylor, Pat Thomas, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Osibisa, George Darko but also the young stars of today like Sarkodie and 2 Face Idibia.

They have learnt from the masters and are now ready to take highlife into the future. Their mission is to bring Highlife back; not only to the world but also to Ghana, where the young generation has forgotten all about this great music.

Santrofi’s influences range from the riveting fast-paced pulse of 70s dance-guitar highlife, and the other-worldly sound of Highlife funk to the polyrhythmic beats and melodies that took Afrobeat across the globe.

