Feli Nuna puts up a teaser for upcoming single; Towel

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Photo Credit: Feli Nuna

Feli Nuna, Off Da Ground signed singer, has released a teaser for her upcoming single dubbed, Towel.

The star singer has named her new upcoming project “Towel,” which will be officially released on May 11, 2022 by Off Da Ground.

This follows Feli Nuna’s official announcement of her new upcoming song on her Instagram page. 

Feli Nuna is a household name in Ghana, having performed on major stages such as the Ghana Music Awards Nominees Concert, the 4Syte Music Video Awards, Coke Studio Africa, the Yaws Fashion Show in Gambia, the Asia-Africa Youth Festival in China, and many others.

She first appeared on the Ghanaian music scene in 2012, and she is best known in Ghana for a number of singles such as ‘I Like Am,’ ‘Lose Control,’ ‘Afro Magic,’ ‘Dream,’ ‘Azumah,’ and Wanted.

