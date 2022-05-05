VGMA 2022 Predictions: Who wins What?
The 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is finally set to be held over the weekend after months of intense exercises to bring to the fore the best of Ghanaian music over the past year.
It’s that time of the year again where major stakeholders in the Ghanaian music circles converge to honour the most deserving players in the industry.
The 2022 VGMA will be held on the 6th and 7th of May 2022 with the aim of rewarding excellence.
Themed “The People, The Culture, The Music”, Ghanaian music will once again be celebrated on its most prestigious night to celebrate major achievements in the year under review.
We at ghanamusic.com decided to run our own rule on who should win what at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards below:
ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Black Sherif
Could win: KiDi
VODAFONE MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: 2nd Sermon Rmx – Black Sherif
Could win: Touch It – KiDi
HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Akwaboah
Could win: Kofi Kinaata
AFROBEATS / AFROPOP ARTISTE
Will win: KiDi
Could win: Mr Drew
REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Stonebwoy
Could win: Samini
HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Black Sherif
Could win: Amerado
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Will win: No Pressure – Sarkodie
Could win: Golden Boy – KiDi
BEST NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Black Sherif
Could win: Sefa
GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Joe Mettle
Could win: Empress Gifty
BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Will win: Sore – Biibi Besi – Kwame Yogot ft Kuami Eugene
Could win: Echoke – Sefa ft Mr Drew
HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Biibi Besi – Kwame Yogot
Could win: Yeeko – Okyeame Kwame
BEST HIPHOP SONG
Will win: 2nd Sermon – Black Sherif
Could win: Abotre – Amerado
HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Obiaa – Akwaboah
Could win: Thy Grace Part 1 – Kofi Kinaata
AFROBEATS SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Sugarcane – Camidoh
Could win: Je M’apelle – DarkoVibes
BEST AFROPOP SONG
Will win: Praise – Fameye
Could win: Forever Rmx – Gyakie
GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Ote Me Mu – Ohemaa Mercy
Could win: Ye Obua Mi – Joe Mettle
REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Touch It – KiDi
Could win: 1Gad – Stonebwoy
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
Will win: Amerado – The Throne
Could win: Strongman – Last Verse
BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Will win: Sad Girlz Luv Money (Remix) – Amaarae
Could win: Rollies and Cigar – Sarkodie
FEMALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Niella – Where You Are
Could win: Abiana – My House
MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Ye Obua Mi – Joe Mettle
Could win: Ntro Naa – Akwaboah
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Will win: Praise – Fameye
Could win: Sad Gurlz Luv Money Remix – Amaarae
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Will win: Kofi Kinaata – Thy Grace pt 1
Could win: Fameye – Praise
INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Will win: 2nd Sermon Remix – Black Sherif ft Burnaboy
Could win: Sore Remix –Yaw Tog ft Stormzy
INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR
Will win: Afro Harmony
Could win: Joshua Moszi
MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Will win: Kuami Eugene
Could win: MOG Beatz
NB: These are not the certified winners by the organisers of the awards scheme.
