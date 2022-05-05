VGMA 2022 Predictions: Who wins What?

The 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is finally set to be held over the weekend after months of intense exercises to bring to the fore the best of Ghanaian music over the past year.

It’s that time of the year again where major stakeholders in the Ghanaian music circles converge to honour the most deserving players in the industry.

The 2022 VGMA will be held on the 6th and 7th of May 2022 with the aim of rewarding excellence.

Themed “The People, The Culture, The Music”, Ghanaian music will once again be celebrated on its most prestigious night to celebrate major achievements in the year under review.

We at ghanamusic.com decided to run our own rule on who should win what at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards below:

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Black Sherif

Could win: KiDi

VODAFONE MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: 2nd Sermon Rmx – Black Sherif

Could win: Touch It – KiDi

HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Akwaboah

Could win: Kofi Kinaata

AFROBEATS / AFROPOP ARTISTE

Will win: KiDi

Could win: Mr Drew

REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Stonebwoy

Could win: Samini

HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Black Sherif

Could win: Amerado

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Will win: No Pressure – Sarkodie

Could win: Golden Boy – KiDi

BEST NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Black Sherif

Could win: Sefa

GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Joe Mettle

Could win: Empress Gifty

BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Will win: Sore – Biibi Besi – Kwame Yogot ft Kuami Eugene

Could win: Echoke – Sefa ft Mr Drew

HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Biibi Besi – Kwame Yogot

Could win: Yeeko – Okyeame Kwame

BEST HIPHOP SONG

Will win: 2nd Sermon – Black Sherif

Could win: Abotre – Amerado

HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Obiaa – Akwaboah

Could win: Thy Grace Part 1 – Kofi Kinaata

AFROBEATS SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Sugarcane – Camidoh

Could win: Je M’apelle – DarkoVibes

BEST AFROPOP SONG

Will win: Praise – Fameye

Could win: Forever Rmx – Gyakie

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Ote Me Mu – Ohemaa Mercy

Could win: Ye Obua Mi – Joe Mettle

REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Touch It – KiDi

Could win: 1Gad – Stonebwoy

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Will win: Amerado – The Throne

Could win: Strongman – Last Verse

BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Will win: Sad Girlz Luv Money (Remix) – Amaarae

Could win: Rollies and Cigar – Sarkodie

FEMALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Niella – Where You Are

Could win: Abiana – My House

MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Ye Obua Mi – Joe Mettle

Could win: Ntro Naa – Akwaboah

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Will win: Praise – Fameye

Could win: Sad Gurlz Luv Money Remix – Amaarae

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Will win: Kofi Kinaata – Thy Grace pt 1

Could win: Fameye – Praise

INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Will win: 2nd Sermon Remix – Black Sherif ft Burnaboy

Could win: Sore Remix –Yaw Tog ft Stormzy

INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR

Will win: Afro Harmony

Could win: Joshua Moszi

MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Will win: Kuami Eugene

Could win: MOG Beatz

NB: These are not the certified winners by the organisers of the awards scheme.

