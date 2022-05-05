fbpx
VGMA 2022 Predictions: Who wins What?

VGMA 2022 Predictions: Who wins What?
Photo Credit: VGMA

The 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is finally set to be held over the weekend after months of intense exercises to bring to the fore the best of Ghanaian music over the past year.

It’s that time of the year again where major stakeholders in the Ghanaian music circles converge to honour the most deserving players in the industry.

The 2022 VGMA will be held on the 6th and 7th of May 2022 with the aim of rewarding excellence.

Themed “The People, The Culture, The Music”, Ghanaian music will once again be celebrated on its most prestigious night to celebrate major achievements in the year under review.

We at ghanamusic.com decided to run our own rule on who should win what at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards below:

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Black Sherif
Could win: KiDi

VODAFONE MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: 2nd Sermon Rmx – Black Sherif
Could win: Touch It – KiDi

HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Akwaboah
Could win: Kofi Kinaata

AFROBEATS / AFROPOP ARTISTE
Will win: KiDi
Could win: Mr Drew

REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Stonebwoy
Could win: Samini

HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Black Sherif
Could win: Amerado

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Will win: No Pressure – Sarkodie
Could win: Golden Boy – KiDi

BEST NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Black Sherif
Could win: Sefa

VGMA 2022 full list of Nominess

GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Joe Mettle
Could win: Empress Gifty

BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Will win: Sore – Biibi Besi – Kwame Yogot ft Kuami Eugene
Could win: Echoke – Sefa ft Mr Drew

HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Biibi Besi – Kwame Yogot
Could win: Yeeko – Okyeame Kwame

BEST HIPHOP SONG
Will win: 2nd Sermon – Black Sherif
Could win: Abotre – Amerado

HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Obiaa – Akwaboah
Could win: Thy Grace Part 1 – Kofi Kinaata

AFROBEATS SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Sugarcane – Camidoh
Could win: Je M’apelle – DarkoVibes

BEST AFROPOP SONG
Will win: Praise – Fameye
Could win: Forever Rmx – Gyakie

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Ote Me Mu – Ohemaa Mercy
Could win: Ye Obua Mi – Joe Mettle

REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Touch It – KiDi
Could win: 1Gad – Stonebwoy

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
Will win: Amerado – The Throne
Could win: Strongman – Last Verse

BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Will win: Sad Girlz Luv Money (Remix) – Amaarae
Could win: Rollies and Cigar – Sarkodie

FEMALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Niella – Where You Are
Could win: Abiana – My House

MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Ye Obua Mi – Joe Mettle
Could win: Ntro Naa – Akwaboah

RECORD OF THE YEAR
Will win: Praise – Fameye
Could win: Sad Gurlz Luv Money Remix – Amaarae

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Will win: Kofi Kinaata – Thy Grace pt 1
Could win: Fameye – Praise

INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Will win: 2nd Sermon Remix – Black Sherif ft Burnaboy
Could win: Sore Remix –Yaw Tog ft Stormzy

INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR
Will win: Afro Harmony
Could win: Joshua Moszi 

MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Will win: Kuami Eugene
Could win: MOG Beatz

NB: These are not the certified winners by the organisers of the awards scheme.

