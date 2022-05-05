fbpx
No.1! Camidoh tops Nigerian Apple Music & Spotify Charts

No.1! Camidoh tops Nigerian Top 100 Apple Music Charts
Photo Credit: Camidoh

We have taken over the Nigerian market and now should look forward to taking over the rest of Africa as Camidoh tops the Apple Music & Spotify charts in Nigeria.

Today presents another reason why we should be proud of the permeation of the Ghanaian music industry in other markets with this gain.

Camidoh’s Sugarcane Remix is now the topmost song in the West African country after it was released less than a month ago to great reviews.

Sugarcane Remix is also the topmost viral song in Nigeria which was duly confirmed by Spotify’s Viral Songs Nigeria Playlist.

Aside from Camidoh’s verse, King Promise delivered a remarkable verse while Mayorkun and Darkoo brought the Nigerian & British flavour to it.

The Sugarcane Remix is also trending in 4th place on GhanaMusic.com Top 10 Music Countdown.

2022 Week 17: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

