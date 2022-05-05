Gambo is 2022 VGMA Unsung Artiste of the Year!

Fast-rising rapper, Gambo has emerged as the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Unsung Artiste of the Year after a tight tussle with several others.

As announced moments ago by the official socials of the VGMA, Gambo beat the likes of King Maaga, Ama Nova, ShugaLord, Bryan The Mensah, among several others.

He is the voice behind tunes such as Drip ft Edem, Boys Ay3 Wild, No Stress, among others.

