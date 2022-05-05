Fameye’s 2nd album, Songs of Peter, ushers in the birth of 2nd child; garners over half a million streams on Boomplay in a week!

Following the release of Fameye’s sophormore album, “Songs of Peter”, he has welcomed a 2nd child and amassed over half a million streams on Boomplay.

The highly anticipated album is exclusively available on Boomplay, Africa’s largest music streaming platform, following a partnership deal.

Much to the delight of ardent fans, who have been on the music journey with Fameye from day one, the noticeable recent identity rebrand of the artiste and upgrade of his music direction are but a testament of growth, the central theme on which “Songs of Peter” is premised.

A 13-track album that pays tribute to the impactful highlife genre by bridging old and new highlife sounds with contemporary fusions of Afro-Soul and R&B, “Songs of Peter” highlights Fameye’s lyricism and storytelling. It details tales about life, struggles, believe, hope, expectations of society and growth.

The project enlists collaborations with artistes including contemporary highlife legend Ofori Amponsah, Kwesi Arthur, Pure Akan and Fameye’s close knit music family made up of Amakye The Rapper, Akodaa Seden and Suzzway. Long time collaborator and friend, Liquidbeatz, is credited with the production of 12 out of the 13 the songs on the album. Peewezle produced one track titled “One Day”.

Known for his incredible song writing skills and vocals, coupled with his attention to detail and appreciation for storytelling, Fameye has evolved into a crossover artiste with international appeal ever since winning VGMA’s Best New Artiste of the Year in 2020.

The prolific songwriter believes “Songs of Peter” will resonate with his fans as his best project yet and a fitting follow up to his debut album, “Greater Than”.

Fameye is due on tour following the release. Listen to “Songs of Peter” exclusively on Boomplay now!

Whilst promoting his sophomore project, the ‘Praise’ singer announced the birth of another child. According to a report by nkonkonsa.com, he “made the statement during Ato Kwamina’s ‘The Listening Party Space’ Twitter space debate“.

The newborn child will be Fameye’s second child with his lovely baby mama, Bridget Agyemang Boateng. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in late 2019. Their son has been named Arvid A. Famiyeh.

Speaking about the mother of his children, he went on to say that he wants to settle with her. He has however not disclosed the sex of the new addition to their family. Congratulations to Fameye on his second album and second child.

