Bad Man! J Ice’s short film for latest single is everything you need to see today!

Burgeoning crooner and avid songwriter, J Ice has made a prolific statement that entails talent, creativity and excellence with his new audiovisual for ‘Bad Man’.

Its the era of the new breeds in the history of Ghanaian music and they’ve emerged with an entirely new sound, approach and flair.

Such is then case of J Ice on his new banger, Bad Man, that encapsulates the atrocities of an enemy and hater disguised as a friend.

Produced by the award-winning DJ Breezy, the song is hinged on a slow-tempo Afro-swing groove that sets the tone for reflective mood and the right base to project the relevant message it carries.

Visuals directed by XBills Ebenezer is equally of a solid compliment to the audio production and details a relatable storyline and a sad daily occurrence in partnerships and relationships.

This project is an all round top ranker from the A star Records signee! Stream on all platforms and get interactive with J Ice across his socials.

