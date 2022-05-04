Watch Kwesi Arthur’s debut performance of his Billboard charting hit single ‘Drama’ off ‘Son of Jacob’ album

Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Jnr, aka, Kwesi Arthur has attained another feat following the release of his long-awaited ‘Son of Jacon album.

On Friday, April 22, 2022, the multiple award winning rapper and GroundUp Chale superstar published his hugely anticipated star-studded studio project captioned; “Son Of Jacob” album.

The body of work has received positive comments and reviews among his fans and music enthusiast. ‘Son Of Jacob‘ since its release on 22nd April has amassed over 2 million views on streaming platform, Boomplay.

Well, the first track, ‘Drama‘ featuring Bigg Homie Flee off the fifteen tracked studio album has peaked at number 39 on the recently launched Billboard U.S Afrobeats Songs Chart.

He found himself as a surprise act over the weekend at the GoldBlock Party where he made his first performance of Drama and the crowd sung word for word! Watch below:

