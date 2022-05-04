Joe Mettle takes Akesse, Ceccy, Ohemaa, KODA, others on a regional tour to mark a decade of Praiz Reloaded!

Joe Mettle has on Tuesday 3rd May outlined details for the 10th anniversary edition of his annual flagship concert, Praiz Reloaded in a press conference.

The concert, organized by Joe Mettle Ministries, has grown over the years to become one of Ghana’s biggest and most looked-forward-to gospel events which brings together many people from and across the world for a worship experience.

Praise reloaded is also positioned as a Centre of Excellence in gospel music in Ghana and Africa.

This year’s anniversary edition of the event is themed The Kadosh and will commence with a regional tour across four regions in Ghana starting with Takoradi on the 15th of May at the Breakthrough Family Ministries International (Windy Ridge), then to Koforidua on the 29th of May at the ICGC Jesus Temple(Koforidua Gallaway).

ONGOING: Joe Mettle (@jmettle) press launch of Praize Reloaded 10th anniversary edition pic.twitter.com/T1uB0VYPqe — Ghana Music (@GhanaMusic) May 3, 2022

The Praise Reloaded train then makes a stop at CCC, Kumasi on the 5th of June, before climaxing with the grand finale in Accra on the 29th of June at the Perez Dome.

THE KADOSH seeks to resound and create an atmosphere of worship to the King of Glory and to celebrate the goodness of God for a successful 10 years of Praise Reloaded.

Artistes billed to minister alongside Joe Mettle during these tours include KODA, SK Frimpong, Luigi Maclean, Soul Winners, Akesse Brempong, Ceccy Twum, Bethel Revival Choir, MOG, Ohemaa Mercy, Kofi Peprah, Ntozoko Mbambo, Nathaniel Bassey, Diana Hamilton, and the Love Gift.

Other activities lined up to celebrate the 10th anniversary include an album release (THE KADOSH), a worship and music seminar, school and community outreaches, a walk with Joe Mettle and friends, and a dinner night with patrons and partners of Joe Mettle Ministries.

Ticket information, venues and dates for these events will be duly communicated.

For more information ,please contact us on +233-204 663 409 or +233-244 371 044, mailto:joemettle.info@gmail.com

