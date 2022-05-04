fbpx
First time after COVID hit, VGMA23 tickets go out for sale

First time after COVID hit, VGMA tickets go out for sale
Photo Credit: Charterhouse

From 1999 – 2019 patrons had the privilege of attending the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards; indeed the public was parry of making the event what it has become.

Public attendance and participation was curtailed drastically for safety and due to governmental policy with the dramatic uptick of COVID-19 in Ghana in 2020.

The show has had to take on a virtual cloak till now.

This year the event is back with full capacity audience with the decline in Covid-19.

The public will have the opportunity of being present at the most prestigious entertainment event in Ghana – #VGMA23.

Charterhouse has announced the availability of tickets for the general public.

Limited Tickets are selling for 200GH Cedis for DAY 1, 500GH Cedis Premium and 300GH Cedis standard for DAY 2.

Tickets are exclusively available at Nallem stores, Accra Mall, Xmen, Charterhouse and online at www.ghanamusicawards.com or via the tickets hotline: 0501288520

The 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards; for the people, the culture, the music; is produced by Charterhouse, with support from TV3, DSTV, Twitter, MTV Base, Media Partners and sponsored by VODAFONE….further together.

