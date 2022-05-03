The Final Showdown: VGMA23 to express Ghana’s culture through music

The 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards will not only be subscribed because of a 22year history of splendid performances, pure class, glamour and valour but also because it is a celebration of the most explosive nights in entertainment in Ghana.

The 6th and 7th of May, will in no doubt be exceptional and exquisite as it culminates the sprawling euphoria of the past 5months; from some artistes expressing shock while others were in glee and had high hopes, to some pundits utter confusion. It’s all set now!

The Red Carpet, the fashion, the trophies, the acceptance speeches, the wow moments, big hitters and losers …. All over one weekend at the Grand Arena, 8pm daily.

Celebration of Ghanaian Excellence

The weekend will seek to Celebrate Ghanaian Excellence in Music, music content and music commerce as the “toppers” In 33 Categories will be awarded based on votes from, the schemes Board, Academy and the general public.

Between January and February several hundreds of musicians and music executives submitted thousands of musical works; the board deliberated and produced a nominees list.

Artistes switched to campaign mode and had their fans and lovers vote for them. KPMG, Internationally recognized and acclaimed accountants and VGMA statisticians will hand over the tally of votes to pave way for Naming and Glorification of musicians who have made a name for themselves in the year under review – 2021; and hoisted the flag of Ghana high.

Performances

Award show performances have seen a new high in the last couple of years. Last year the VGMA stage was lit with spectacular performances never experienced in Ghana. 2022 promises to turn the notch higher as it is set to provide some mind blowing and thrilling LIVE performances.

Artistes billed to perform over the 2-day festival include KiDi, Black Sherif, Mr. Drew, Cina Soul, Ohemaa Mercy, Joe Mettle, Akwaboah, Kelvyn Boy, S3fa, Gyakie, Camidoh, Samini, Kofi Kinaata, Celestine Donkor, Wendy Shay, Amerado and “Surprise” acts. When it’s a VGMA surprise, you know it’s a BIG DEAL!

Event Details

Day 1 will see 14 award presentations, these will mainly be Technical Categories. Day 2 will see 19 other prestigious trophies handed to deserving winners.

As has been the practice before Covid struck; a small section of the general public will have the opportunity to experience at first hand the awe of this lifetime experience festival.

Limited Tickets are selling for 200GH Cedis for DAY 1, 500GH Cedis Premium and 300GH Cedis standard for DAY 2. Tickets are exclusively available at Nallem stores, Accra Mall, Xmen, Charterhouse and online at www.ghanamusicawards.com Or via the tickets hotline: 0501288520.

The 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards; for the people, the culture, the music…produced by Charterhouse, with support from TV3, DSTV, Twitter, MTV Base, Media Partners and sponsored by VODAFONE….further together.

