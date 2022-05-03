Media General to support VGMA23 Music for Good category winner

The Music for Good Category (formerly Music for Development) of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is a honourary award presented to an artiste(s) using a song/music video to address a societal problem.

The artiste must have released a song for the cause within the year under review.

Media General will support the winner to ensure his/her message reaches many people across their platforms including TV3, 3FM, Connect FM, Onua FM, Onua TV, 3News, social media, and Internet portals.

Mr Francis Doku, General Manager of MG TV, said “we believe that as a media business we need to influence society positively by being first in news and best in entertainment.

Music for Good and everything it represents sits within this goal. We are therefore happy to support the winner to carry out their project and related activities to increase the impact.”

“We believe music is a force for good, and we are happy to partner with Media General to magnify the impact of the winning artiste” said Robert Klah, VGMA Project Lead.

So, who wins the Music For Good category for the year 2022? For the details, catch the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, airing live on TV3, on the 6th and 7th of May, 2022.

The 23rd VGMAs; for the people, the culture, the music is produced by Charterhouse, with support from TV3, DSTV, our media partners and proudly brought to you by VODAFONE, further together. For more information and on-the-go-news, connect with Ghana Music Awards on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

