Empress Gifty brings the heavens down with creativity, skill & the anointing at TREC’22!

Gifty Adorye, widely known in showbiz circles as Empress Gifty has successfully pulled off the 2022 edition of her annual, The Resurrection Effect Concert.

It was held at the Nungua Junction Mall and saw thousands of patrons gathered to experience the mantle of the minstrel alongside several other billed artistes.

The event run smoothly and saw each minister tale turns to thrill patrons, lift of their spirits and edify them with wholesome gospel tunes.

Ongoing at the Junction Mall Nungua is Empress Gifty’s #TREC22 pic.twitter.com/4TtYesax4S — Ghana Music (@GhanaMusic) May 1, 2022

Empress Gifty gave a captivating entry with a set design and replica of the empty tomb of Jesus and recorded about 3 new songs.

The main Nigerian Guest artiste, Okopi Peterson was a sight to behold as he connected easily with the teeming Ghanaian audience.

Present to grace the occasion was the husband of Empress Gifty, Hon. Hopeson Adorye and the NPP Flagbearer aspirant, Hon. Alan Kyeremanteng.

it was indeed a night to remember filled with apt performances glazed with both skill, creativity and the anointing.

