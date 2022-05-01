fbpx
Top Stories

Stegue unveils the track list for ‘Songs For The Deaf’

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Stegue unveils the track list for 'Songs For The Deaf'
Photo Credit: Stegue

Stegue has disclosed to the public the cover art to his sophomore project dubbed ‘Songs For The Deaf’ in Chinese language.

The back cover art features the artist’s image while displaying the artist’s vintage style outlook with Chinese written words in picture which is assumed to be song titles to the project.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc7hyVxsBje/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Fans are salivating to listen to the project and wondering why he titled songs in Chinese language. The release date for his tape will soon to be announced.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker