Say KUNKRA! Get to know its origin as song owner lands in Ghana

Legendary South African recording artist, DJ, record producer and businessman, Oscar Sibonginkosi Mdlongwa aka Oskido’s “Tsa Mandebele Kids” is the song behind the viral Kunkra term.

It was produced in 2013 and was a mega-hit song in Africa but has been resurrected again after going viral on the Ghana’s twitter platform.

In 2022, Ghanaian Snapchat sensation #KingAlvaro used the music in his videos using the term #SayKunkra. Now, Oskido is in Ghana, reactivating that song again.

The owner of the original Kun Kra song called Oskido is in Ghana,he met with Alvaro who started the Kun Kra trend,they are recording a song with Dj Breezy pic.twitter.com/XunmjlimBK — Celebrityblogger (@Celebrity_blogg) April 28, 2022

As a musician, the moral of this short story is that always be on the lookout for fans generated activation of your music and build on it to push the music further.

I doubt King Alvaro knew of Oskido when he was doing those videos. But you see that now they have met and re-recorded that song again.

So music legend Oskido's "Tsa Mandebele Kids" was produced in 2013 and has been a mega-hit song in Africa.



But in 2022, Ghanaian Snapchat sensation #KingAlvaro used the music in his videos using the term #SayKunkra. Now, @OskidoIBelieve is in Ghana, reactivating that song again. pic.twitter.com/a0bNiXZppa — Justice Okai-Allotey #QueerLivesMatter (@Owula_Kpakpo) April 28, 2022

Having been in the music industry for over 26 years, Oskido has reached a prominent status in the South African music industry, more-so in popular youth culture.

Like Baba Sadiq always says activating your music now as a musician requires data and making data informed decisions.

