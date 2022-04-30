fbpx
Top Stories

D-Black & Efya peak anticipation for new ‘DinDin’ joint with eye-popping video teaser

Ready for this?

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
D-Black & Efya peak anticipation for new 'DinDin' joint with eye-popping video teaser
Photo Credit: Dblack/Twitter

Label owner, rapper and entrepreneur, Desmond Blackmore, widely known as D-Black has shared a snippet of his Efya-assisted ‘DinDin’ joint yet to be released.

The multiple award winning rapper and Black Avenue Muzik head has taken to his official social media page to preview a snippet of ‘Dindin’ which features top Ghanaian female vocalist, Efya.

‘Dindin’ happens to be the 10th single off D-Black’s fifteen tracked star-studded studio album; ‘Loyalty’ which was released on Friday, May 14, 2021 and has been well accepted among his fans and music lovers.

D-Black shared on Instagram and captioned; “Let’s dance …. Save the date …. The Enjoyment Minister & the Queen @efya_nokturnal ”.

Single: DinDin by D-Black feat. Efya

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Celestine Donkor, Nigeria’s Eben & Emmanuel Smith of ‘The Voice UK’ fame join line up for inaugural “One Voice Festival” this weekend!

4 days ago
VGMA 2022: List of performers unveiled!

VGMA 2022: Could this be the list of performers?

5 days ago
Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Fameye, others shutdown 'Accra in Paris'; Anne Sophie explains Shatta Wale exemption

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kwabena Kwabena shutdown ‘Accra in Paris’; Anne Sophie explains Shatta Wale exemption

5 days ago
Songs of Peter! Fameye unveils Cover Artwork for Sophomore Album

Songs of Peter! Fameye unveils Cover Artwork for Sophomore Album

5 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker