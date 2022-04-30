D-Black & Efya peak anticipation for new ‘DinDin’ joint with eye-popping video teaser

Label owner, rapper and entrepreneur, Desmond Blackmore, widely known as D-Black has shared a snippet of his Efya-assisted ‘DinDin’ joint yet to be released.

The multiple award winning rapper and Black Avenue Muzik head has taken to his official social media page to preview a snippet of ‘Dindin’ which features top Ghanaian female vocalist, Efya.

‘Dindin’ happens to be the 10th single off D-Black’s fifteen tracked star-studded studio album; ‘Loyalty’ which was released on Friday, May 14, 2021 and has been well accepted among his fans and music lovers.

D-Black shared on Instagram and captioned; “Let’s dance …. Save the date …. The Enjoyment Minister & the Queen @efya_nokturnal ”.

