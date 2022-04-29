Who the cap fits..? Strongman confers the title of Ghana’s only ‘Rap god’ in latest sonic statement

Oseikrom’s finest rapper, Strongman releases his artistically defining masterpiece, Rap God, and it’s simply a massive statement.

Produced by ATown TSB, the drill tune levitates on some of the dopest bars ever executed by Strongman.

He’s been laying claim to the ultimate crown for years through his freestyles, beef with Medikal, dope tracks and exhilarating performances but enough is enough.

Strongman captures the entirety of his mega mind and talent overdose on this 2 minute 14 seconds track and it’s pure musical ecstasy. He finally owned it!

We could go on and on about how the track bangs and all that…but we’ll leave you to your imagination, anticipation and the arousal of your sonic appetite.

FEAST!!!

