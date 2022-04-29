Paappa Yawson debuts with new single ‘Nsu Ma Me’

Gospel musician and songwriter Paappa Yawson is finally out with his debut single as he begins his professional music career.

The single titled Nsu Ma Me features the fast-rising Koff Agyekum with production from Emmanuel Akwasi Boateng.

This is the first song off his upcoming EP which drops later this year.

Enoch Yawson Ansah known by the stage name Paappa Yawson is a Ghanaian musician and songwriter based in Dallas, Texas.

He started singing in church in Accra, Swedru, and Kumasi. He is a member of the SDA Church and a graduate of Valley View University (Ghana) and Concord University (Texas).

Asked why he chose to sing, Paappa is inspired by nature, life stories, and past experiences. He uses music to inspire, console, and tell the greatness of God.

He has worked with other great talents like Great Ampong, Mark Anim, Obaapa Christy, Amerado, Ernest Opoku, Kofi Kinaata, Kwaku Gyasi, Fameye, Morris BabyFace, Esther Smith, and others.

Get Paappa Yawson – Nsu Ma Me featuring Koff Agyekum via

DSPs: https://onerpm.link/580683316070

Boomplay: https://www.boomplay.com/songs/89780399

Audiomack: https://audiomack.com/paapaofficial/song/1-nsu-mma-me-featuring-koff-agyekum-produced-by-emmanuel-akwasi-boateng

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.