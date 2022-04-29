Madison Square Gardens NY lits up with Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon Rmx’ as Burnaboy performs at sold out event!

Black Sherif’s Second Sermon Remix with Burnaboy got an arousing feedback when it came on during the sold out Madison Square Gardens Space Drift event held recently.

The African giant, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, widely known as Burna Boy has been spotted in a viral video performing the “Second Sermon Remix” composed by himself and the Ghanaian drill sensation, Black Sherif.

The Grammy award-winning musician performed the global hit song at his historic show at Madison Square Gardens located in New York City in the United States of America.

The Nigerian star has been crowned the first African artist to sell out a concert at the Madison Square Gardens which has about 20,000 capacity.

During the concert, the Nigerian musician decided to preach Black Sherif’s “Second Sermon Remix” which he was featured in.

Unlike his previous shows where he would only perform his version of the song, the singer performed the entire song including Black Sherif’s version.

