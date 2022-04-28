Stonebwoy signed to Def Jam Records!

Stonebwoy has just landed a recording deal with global African-American owned record label, Def Jam Records based in the USA.

In a post across their socials, they announced that Stonebwoy has been signed unto their Africa branch.

More details to come soon! Watch this space

Africa, we’ve got news for you 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mHYfn9vjrz — Def Jam Recordings Africa (@defjamafrica) April 28, 2022

