Stonebwoy signed to Def Jam Records!

Big Congrats to 1Gad!

Stonebwoy signed to Def Jam Records!
Photo Credit: Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy has just landed a recording deal with global African-American owned record label, Def Jam Records based in the USA.

In a post across their socials, they announced that Stonebwoy has been signed unto their Africa branch.

More details to come soon! Watch this space

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

