Shatta Wale sets record as first Ghanaian act to trend at #1 & #2 spots on YouTube!

As if his words on his On God hit single were prophetic, Shatta Wale emerged as the #1 & #2 trending artiste on YouTube following his latest release after a period without a hit.

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has taken the first and second spot on YouTube as he trends with 2 different songs making him the first Ghanaian artiste to have his 2 songs trend number 1 and 2 on YouTube.

Shatta Wale released the video of On God just 13 days ago and it has already hit 1M views on YouTube, he later released Rising Youths just 3 days ago and it’s over 160K views on YouTube.

This is an amazing achievement for Shatta Wale especially when he has been criticized for releasing a lot of songs that don’t make sense, this also shows that indeed he has people he does his music for and they appreciate him for that.

Whatever made Shatta Wale write On God and Rising Star which appears to be loved by most people, we hope it continues so he doesn’t go back into writing or releasing songs that don’t make sense to some people.

