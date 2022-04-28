Ghana Gal: DeLa$i talks modern day Ghanaian love relationship

In this witty and satirical new song by DeLa$i, we follow a narrative of love and betrayal; and then love again.

It’s complicated being Ghanaian, for example, the current Ghanaian government has imposed the e-levy, a mobile money tax that is being opposed by the majority of Ghanaians.

The protagonist pours out this pain about the shenanigans in a modern-day Ghanaian love relationship on the song ‘Ghana Gal’ the first single off his forthcoming sophomore album Amplifier, due out later this year.

“Ghana Gal” was produced together by Delasi Nunana and Dave Powell, a New York-based producer and multi-instrumentalist.

https://delasi.bandcamp.com/track/ghana-gal

Mixed by co-collaborator and producer Morgan Greenstreet and mastered by Alter Echo. Video by Qwasiymediaa

