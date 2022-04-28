‘Down Flat’ dropped directly from above & was recorded under 20 mins; I wasn’t harassed at UCC – KelvynBoy

Afrobeats badman, Kelvin Brown, aka Kelvynboy has described his latest hit song “Downflat” as the fastest he has ever recorded & debunked allegations of being harassed By UCC Security Guards.

According to the singer, he recorded the song in less than 20 minutes adding that the song came from above and started doing its own thing and dominating the scene without him making that much effort in promoting it.

Speaking in an interview with Joy Entertainment, the former Burniton Music Group signee intimated that he always expects his songs to make waves on all platforms but “Down Flat” took him by surprise after he went viral less than a month after it was being released.

He said that from the genesis of everything, the promotion and the feedback he got from Ghanaians when he released it was very low, and never trusted that situations will turn around and make the song that popular.

“The song came from above and did its thing because the budget for the video and the energy when we started promoting it was very low when you go back to my songs and how I pushed them, I didn’t even trust “Downflat” like this but the song came in and it is doing its thing”, he said.

“I see this coming when I release any song but not as quick as this because I drop songs and it takes time for people to love it but this one is just three months old and each and everyday I wake up to see new things and different levels about the song”, he added.

Furthermore, Kelvynboy has narrated his ordeal after he was allegedly manhandled by some students and security guards on the UCC campus during a stage performance.

It would be recalled that a video went viral that captures the singer being harassed by some security guards on the campus of the University of Cape Coast after he was billed to perform during the school’s 60th anniversary.

According to reports, the singer had wanted to leave the school’s campus to perform in another school in Accra but he was being restricted by some students and security guards from exiting the campus.

Speaking with Joy Entertainment, Kelvynboy debunked claims that he was being harassed by the students and security guards as speculated on social media.

According to him, he only wanted to perform early and head back to Accra for another show in another school but, unfortunately, this did not side very well with the students but the issue was resolved before he left the campus.

