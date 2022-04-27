Twitter partners with VGMA 2022

Social Media giant Twitter, has partnered with the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) in the celebration of the people, the culture, and the music.

This partnership promises to give prominence to all VGMA-related conversations on Twitter, highlighting the glitz and glam of the red carpet, exciting moments of artiste performances and winning celebrations, and the high-profile personalities who grace the VGMA weekend.

To this end, Twitter has created a customized hashmoji to authenticate VGMA conversations anywhere in the world. The hashmoji created, is the acronym for the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

This appears whenever #VGMA23 is typed in a tweet. Other hashmojis include #VGMA2022, #VGMA23onTV3, #VGMA23Unsung, and #VGMA.

According to Twitter Senior Partner Manager, Bernard Sokpe, “the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, has over the years, lived up to its mandate.

It’s been consistent in organizing exceptional shows while pulling together the movers and shakers of the industry. With a conversation span, running between 4 to 5months, the partnership is a no brainer.”

Robert Klah, Head of Public Events & Communications, said “we are happy to the walk the path with a global tech giant.

This can only mean one thing, exciting times ahead.”

With a few weeks to the climax of the biggest event on Ghana’s entertainment calendar, the question, “who wins what?”, remains the most prominent.

The public has the chance to push their favourite artistes to the top by voting for free at www.ghanamusicawards.com or texting artiste code to 1767 on Vodafone Network only.

For more information and on-the-go news, connect with Ghana Music Awards on Twitter, and all social media handles.

The 23rd VGMA; for the people, the culture, the music is produced by Charterhouse, with support from TV3, DSTV, our media partners, and proudly brought to you by VODAFONE, further together.

