Son of Jacob is on Songs of Peter! – Fameye tweets after sharing tracklist & features on upcoming album

Hitmaking crooner, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, widely known as Fameye has announced the tracklist and features on his next studio album tagged, ‘Songs Of Peter’.

The star-studded studio album which is scheduled to be release on Friday April 29, 2022 happens to be his second studio album after blessing the music community with ‘Greater Than’ album in 2020.

The multiple award winning musician has released the tracklist for the upcoming album. ‘Songs Of Peter’ comes in a package of thirteen tracks with guest appearances from top recording artists.

Which track are you anticipating?? Friday we go 💡 pic.twitter.com/dLSa1u36Fj — songsofpeter (@Fameye) April 27, 2022

The sophomore studio album features Xorse, Amakye The Rapper, Akodaa Seden, Suzzway, Kwesi Arthur, Pure Akan and Ofori Amponsah. The album will will be released exclusively on Boomplay.

Having Fameye and Kwesi Arthur on a song means it’s going to be amazing and probably spiritual since they both choose to use names in the bible for their album title and we can’t wait for the tracklist of Songs of Peter.

Kwesi Arthur has released his Son of Jacob album and we are loving it, and now Fameye is about to release Songs of Peter which we anticipate to be amazing now that we know Kwesi Arthur and Fameye are going to give us something splendid on this album.

Son of Jacob is on songs of Peter ✊🦅 — songsofpeter (@Fameye) April 27, 2022

Fans reacting to that seem excited to know that Fameye and Kwesi Arthur are both going to be on a song and we know how good they are individually and coming together will make it an amazing one and we can’t wait for this album.

Some are waiting for the tracklist to see the artists Fameye has on his Songs of Peter album but it’s a piece of good news to most of us knowing that Kwesi Arthur is on the album.

