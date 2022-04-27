Marry Me! Jah Lead no more ‘Lonely’ as he readies for new single release on May 6

Ghanaian artiste and ‘Lonely’ hitmaker Jah Lead, is set to release a new song ‘Marry Me’ on May 6. The artiste has been teasing fans on social media by releasing bits of the information, whetting their appetite for the new one.

Jah Lead’s ‘Marry Me’ comes after a consistent year in 2021 that has seen the artiste release multiple songs, culminating the year with his debut EP ‘Love is Coming’.

After clinching his biggest career milestone yet with Lonely, ‘Sre K3k3’ off his six-track debut EP extended Jah Lead’s genre-bending prowess and authority to tell love stories the Ghanaian way.

The forthcoming single – Marry Me’ scheduled for a May 6 release, is a product of Jah Lead’s repetitive efforts to serenade music listeners, telling authentic Ghanaian love stories and creating relatable experiences, gradually shaping up to be the artiste’s fort in the music industry.

It’s not surprising that Jah Lead burdens with the responsibility to satisfy the niche created, leading to Marry Me’s creation. Asked about the inspiration leading to the new song, he revealed, “I was asked to create a song for a very good friend’s wedding, but I saw it as an opportunity to make ‘Marry Me’ as a song that Ghanaians can embrace as a nice wedding song that fits the occasion.”

Jah Lead (real name Emmanuel Essel-Ackom) is a Ghanaian musician and songwriter formerly of Samini’s High-Grade record label where he is known to have managed numerous performances and co-written songs including Kofi Kinaata’s ‘Play’. Now independent doubling as a police officer, Jah Lead is charged to hone his craft and attract more listening ears.

Keep tabs on major streaming platforms to get an exclusive feel of Jah Lead’s new song ‘Marry Me’ to be released on Friday, May 6.

